IRISnet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.63 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $109.60 million and $13.63 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 99.5% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IRISnet’s total supply is 1,998,594,819 coins and its circulating supply is 813,058,171 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

