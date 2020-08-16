iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Up 31.5% in May

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,262. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.