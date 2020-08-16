Italo (XTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $834.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Italo has a total market cap of $43,332.43 and approximately $834.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 4,600,974 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.