Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 1,387,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,333. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

