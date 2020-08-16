Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 70,531 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $31,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 170,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,553. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

