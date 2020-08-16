Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 624,286 Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 624,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,550,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vroom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Vroom stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $72.68.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43.

