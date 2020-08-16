Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.74% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $38,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $32,198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 250.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 606,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,455. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

