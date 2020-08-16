Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $42,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $452,174.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,779,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,781. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $612.57. The stock had a trading volume of 298,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,678. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.72 and its 200-day moving average is $532.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.