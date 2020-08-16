Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 996.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of RenaissanceRe worth $46,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.02. 174,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,646. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.93. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.57.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

