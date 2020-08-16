Jennison Associates LLC Buys 144,330 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,330 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $46,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.26. 737,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

