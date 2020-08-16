Jennison Associates LLC Buys 168,306 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Cognex worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 458.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 45.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $4,797,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock worth $22,180,729. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. 509,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

