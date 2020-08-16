Jennison Associates LLC Buys 49,917 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,917 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Insulet worth $31,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.13. 246,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 721.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

