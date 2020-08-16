Jennison Associates LLC Buys 740,266 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,266 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of PPD worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,984. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

