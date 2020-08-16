Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $31,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $164.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.