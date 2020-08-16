Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $102.32. 2,689,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

