Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,732,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of FleetCor Technologies worth $28,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.28. 998,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.74. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.32.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

