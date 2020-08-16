Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Tc Pipelines worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,316. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

