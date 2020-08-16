Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Moelis & Co worth $35,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 40.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,987,000 after acquiring an additional 961,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,507,000 after buying an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 91,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 275,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,778 shares of company stock worth $3,413,125 over the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

