Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of CDW worth $44,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.52. 533,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

