Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,308 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.99% of Ameris Bancorp worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 288,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,743. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

