Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.89% of Everbridge worth $42,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,663,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.34. 511,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,116. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $331,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,831. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

