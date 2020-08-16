Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5,001.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 958,668 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.72% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 217.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 312,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $288,236.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,413 shares of company stock worth $667,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

