Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.13 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,502 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

GLPI traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 759,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,410. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

