Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.44 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,358 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $32,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. 923,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

