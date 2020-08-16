Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.29 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,068,639 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 22,521,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

