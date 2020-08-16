Jennison Associates LLC Has $35.69 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227,921 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 14,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 324,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

KMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 7,212,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,202,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

