Jennison Associates LLC Has $36.28 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348,566 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Tower Semiconductor worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $209,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 221,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.