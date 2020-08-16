Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.67 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after acquiring an additional 832,998 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $55,415,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at $53,214,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,836 shares of company stock worth $17,485,352 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,584. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

