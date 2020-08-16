Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.21 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Wingstop worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

WING stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.84. 333,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 164.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.