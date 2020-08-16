Jennison Associates LLC Has $39.36 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of Q2 worth $39,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 93.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 34.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $822,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,989,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,497 shares of company stock valued at $29,779,968. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 353,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,776. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $106.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

