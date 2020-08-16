Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.27 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603,297 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,596,000 after buying an additional 94,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,109,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

PNFP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 302,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,747. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

