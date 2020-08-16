Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.64 Million Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.62% of SLM worth $42,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $16,958,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,789,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.