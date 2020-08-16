Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Aptiv worth $28,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

APTV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,966. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.