Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,493 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Korn Ferry worth $32,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 332,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,824. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.