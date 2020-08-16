Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $29.25 Million Investment in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $6,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $12,936,000.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Vi L.P. Venrock sold 1,013,569 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $79,058,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $3,352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,274,819 shares of company stock worth $335,266,745 over the last three months.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.71. 652,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

