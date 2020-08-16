Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $29.73 Million Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 748,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ares Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $367,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ares Management by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 75.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after acquiring an additional 678,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,259,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,076,902 shares of company stock worth $118,796,791. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 460,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

