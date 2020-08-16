Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,167,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 666.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.55. The company had a trading volume of 338,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

