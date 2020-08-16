Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 23,421 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of L3Harris worth $38,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

