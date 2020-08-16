Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 40,384 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Advance Auto Parts worth $35,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 276,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,460,000 after acquiring an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 984,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $158.66. 1,127,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

