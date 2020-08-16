Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 62,018 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,246.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 609.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 76,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $169,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 5,721,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

