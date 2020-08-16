Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,352,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Align Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after purchasing an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 974,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.96. 334,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,715. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,266 shares of company stock valued at $19,358,164. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.