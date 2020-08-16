Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,861,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Avangrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 697,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

