Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $31,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.31. The stock had a trading volume of 446,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

