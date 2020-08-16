Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Goosehead Insurance worth $31,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $97.26. 96,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.89 and a beta of 0.94. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $5,222,499.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,259,645.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at $53,731,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,907 shares of company stock worth $51,950,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

