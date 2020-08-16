Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $48,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,363.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,992,425.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,024,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,942. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

