Jennison Associates LLC Sells 323,815 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,815 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,186. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

