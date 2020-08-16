Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,811 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.77% of East West Bancorp worth $39,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.46. 397,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

