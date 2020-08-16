Jennison Associates LLC Sells 83,787 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $34,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AMETEK by 90.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,589. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

