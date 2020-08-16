Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NiSource worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after buying an additional 2,137,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,486,000 after buying an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,491,000 after buying an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,528,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

