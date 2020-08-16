Jibrel Network Price Up 2.4% This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $7,699.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.19 or 0.05853108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

